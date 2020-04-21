Habitat Buffalo’s Efforts Ramped Up Via “Give Smart” Auction

For years, we’ve been covering Habitat for Humanity Buffalo’s steadfast efforts to provide housing opportunities to those who might not otherwise have a chance to own their own homes. These herculean efforts are made possible thanks to annual fundraising efforts, including the highly anticipated Hammer & Ales event.

Due to the crisis at hand, Habitat Buffalo has come up with a resourceful way to continue on with the good fight. From April 22 to April 24, the organization will host an online auction at GiveSmart.com.

“Since we began this campaign three years ago, it has allowed our community to lend a hand in the building and renovation of homes for families in need,” said Habitat Buffalo’s Development & Communications Manager Stephanie Lawson. “In these most uncertain times, we are reminded of just how important it is for a family to have a roof over their head and a place to call home. We understand this is a difficult time for everyone, so we invite those who are able to participate in our online auction to check out the many exciting items we are offering and consider bidding.”

The online auction features over 50 items (originally set to be auctioned at the Hammer & Ales event), ranging from spa packages to autographed merchandise from Buffalo Sabres and Bills players. Hammer & Ales is the second phase of Habitat Buffalo’s “The House Beer Built” campaign, that partners with local brewers and distillers to coalesce efforts, raise funds, and ultimately build housing for WNY families.

Those interested can register for the event in advance, view the items available, and be the first to bid by visiting habitatbuffalo.givesmart.com on their computer or mobile device. The auction will open at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22 and will close at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, April 24.

Register here.