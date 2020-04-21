GObike Buffalo’s Social Distancing Bike Sale

Come spring, numerous cyclists set their sights on new rides, which entails trips to bike shops. While there are still opportunities to make those “in person” visits, because bike shops are considered “essential businesses”, GObike Buffalo has opted to take their bike inventory online. That means that cyclists that are in the market for a “new” ride can head online to check out refurbished road bikes, hybrids, city bikes, mountain bikes, cruisers, and even kid’s bikes.

GObike staff gives each bike a full tune up and safety check to ensure that it will be ready for the next ride!

People who purchase a bike can rest assured that GObike offers contactless pick up (free), or delivery (for a $15 fee and within a 5-mile radius of the shop) every Friday. This effortless opportunity is currently underway. In order to view all of the selections that are available, simply visit this website. Once a purchase is made (all sales are final), GObike will contact the buyer with additional information pertaining to arranging for pick-up or delivery.

Remember, by supporting GObike Buffalo, you are supporting enhanced bike culture in Buffalo.

For those who already have their own bike(s) that might be in need of a spring tune-up, GObike Buffalo offers “contactless repair appointments” Monday through Thursday. To schedule an appointment, call 716-320-0193. They also offer a 30% repair discount to essential workers who can email stacy@gobikebuffalo.org for a coupon code.

GObike Buffalo’s workshop is located at 98 Colvin Avenue. The organization is still accepting bike and bike part donations Monday through Friday. These donated bikes are currently being used for GObike’s latest BikeMatchGOBFLO bike-matching service that pairs “essential” workers in need of bikes with the donated rides. If you, a family member, or a neighbor, needs a bicycle to fulfill essential duties, be sure to fill out this brief form.