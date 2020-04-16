“Get My Payment” portal now live. But how is it working?

Have you checked your online bank account to see if you’ve received your federal stimulus check yet? You did? And it’s not there? Hmmm… if that’s the case, then you might want to try out the IRS’s “Get My Payment” portal, says Congressman Brian Higgins.
“Congress authorized direct payments for eligible Americans. With distribution beginning this week, the U.S. Treasury announced the launch of the “Get My Payment” App which will allow you to track the status of your emergency relief funding and add bank direct deposit information if the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) doesn’t already have it on file. Visit the IRS website for further information.” – Congressman Higgins
I tried the system out, but was told that my information didn’t match any IRS records, of course. Then my wife tried it, and she got the same message. It turns out that there are a lot of complaints floating about all over social media sites as well. One person stated that “This feature will be unavailable if the Economic Impact Payment has already been scheduled for delivery.”
According to USATODAY, people are reporting that some Economic Impact Payments glitches have presented themselves early on. A word of advice is to enter the identical information from your 2019 federal tax returns, and have your bank information handy in case they say that you didn’t qualify for direct deposit. If that doesn’t work, you can just check your bank account every so often to see if The Eagle Has Landed, which is the tact that we will be taking.