Opportunity Knocks: 57 & 64 Virginia Place

A neat Allentown “sleeper” property has come up on the market. HUNT Commercial is listing 57 and 64 Virginia Place – a 1440 SF building that boasts almost as much exterior patio space as it does interior living and office space. According to one of the listing agents, Christopher J. Malachowski, this is a rare real estate opportunity due to its prime location on Virginia Place in Allentown.
The circa 1900 building features a number of coveted amenities, including a four car enclosed garage, a live-work office with apartment, a new roof, fully upgraded finishes, a private courtyard with bar, and a second floor deck off the bedroom.
Seeing that this location is in one of the most walkable areas in all of WNY, the future owner could perhaps ditch the cars and convert the garage into an additional live/work/play space?
The 57 and 64 Virginia Place property is definitely ideal for the right person who wants to be situated in the heart of a typically thriving commercial district, within walking distance to restaurants, shops, and the Metro Rail.
The property is currently listed at $520K – view listing.