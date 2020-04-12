Get connected: 128 Fargo is For Lease

It might still come as a surprise to many that Tipico Coffee on the lower West Side is no longer an operating café. This corner café location became a rallying flag for this neighborhood as soon as it opened its doors back in November of 2015. Remember how excited everyone was? Well, the space is now empty, and available to the right person, with the right vision, who is willing to think ahead to the future… once life as we know it (presumedly) resumes (or as close to it as possible).

At this point, it’s more like prospecting for a space, but there will come a time, hopefully sooner rather than later, when we will all get back to business at hand. When that time comes, people are going to want to stay as far away from their houses as possible, seeing that that’s just about the only place they can be at this moment in standstill time.

As for Tipico Coffee, they opened their new Elmwood Avenue location on March 14, only to temporarily shutter their doors shortly thereafter due to the current unfortunate state of affairs. While coffee lovers all over the city were hoping that the two locations would operate in tandem, that is not the case. That means that one of the most coveted neighborhood café corners is now up for grabs. The listing is as follows:

Gurney Becker & Bourne is proud to present this corner storefront cafe in Buffalo’s Fargo Estate Historic District. Formerly operated by Tipico Coffee, the space was designed by Buffalo-based architecture studio Davidson Rafailidis. In 2013, founding partners Stephanie Davidson and Georg Rafailidis transformed the formerly neglected corner store into the vibrant ‘Café Fargo’. The studio installed two experiential architectural elements that emphasize the distinct pleasures of summer and winter. In summer, extra-large operable windows and skylights provide natural ventilation and passive cooling. In winter, the space is warmed by a specially engineered wood burning Kachelofen (masonry heater) which serves as the radiant heat source for the space. The space comes equipped with twelve height-adjustable tables, twenty-four chairs, a serving bar, metal sink, installed magazine rack, a sound system, and security system. Lights are held-up on the tin ceiling with magnets to allow the lighting patterns to change and follow different seating arrangements throughout the year.

Get connected: 128 Fargo | Corner of Fargo and Jersey | Gurney, Becker & Bourne | Agent: Caitlin Coder | Office 716-849-1234 | See the listing and LoopNet | Photography is by Florian Holzherr