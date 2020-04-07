Explore & More Launches Virtual Storytime Series, Featuring Prominent Buffalo Figures

Explore & More (The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum) is now featuring online storytime programming for kids. With so many children staying at home these days, the Museum decided that it was time to take more of its activities online. The “Storytime Series” incorporates a sensational element to the programming, in the form of a litany of prominent Buffalo figures reading the captivating tales, including former Buffalo Bills player Eric Wood, Kyle Okposo from the Buffalo Sabres, and Rob Lederman from 97Rock and Rob’s Comedy Playhouse.
Amelia Schrader, the Senior Manager of Education for Explore & More states, “Through Storytime we are hoping to engage both children and their caregivers. During this stressful time everyone can use a little break and what better way than to sit back and let your imagination unfurl via Storytime? We’re very lucky to have such an incredible community of talented storytellers who are willing to help us with this mission!”
Stories posted online, viewable by children at home, include some of the classics such as Green Eggs and Ham, as well as a few of the modern day classics like Llama Llama Red Pajama, according to the Museum. Plus, due to the ever-evolving cultural and ethnic make-up of the city, some of the stories will also be read in various languages.
Families can now tune in from their living rooms, to hear some of the city’s celebrated athletes, figureheads, and personalities read out loud for all to enjoy.
Explore & More’s Storytime series will be posted several times a week on our YouTube, Facebook, and website. If someone is interested in reading a Storytime, please contact Jess Basil at jbasil@exploreandmore.org.