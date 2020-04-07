Explore & More Launches Virtual Storytime Series, Featuring Prominent Buffalo Figures

Buffalo, NY – UB Department of Theatre and Dance presents Choreolab, a new student dance ensemble under the leadership of Jenna Del Monte, artistic director and clinical assistant professor of dance, and Caroline Sheehan, student assistant to the director. The group’s spring program will include public performances at Katharine Cornell Theatre in the UB North Campus Ellicott Complex, Amherst, NY on Friday, April 17 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, April 19, 2020 at 2 p.m.

Now in its second season, Choreolab is a performance and choreographic research laboratory dedicated to fostering a diverse, creative environment to explore movement. ChoreoLab embrace contemporary trends, while supporting dance artists and their role within society and culture.

Chicago-based choreographer Richard Ashworth is a returning UB alumnus specializing in urban dance, and will create a tap dance piece for UB dancers. Ashworth currently performs with Chicago’s Be The Groove, a rhythmic ensemble which provides performances for grade school students. Ashworth’s piece is an ode to the Janis Joplin song “Mercedez Benz,” which will be sung live by professional Chicago vocalist Anna Rhoads. “Our dancers are creating percussion not just with their tap shoes but with glass bottles,” says Del Monte.

Rochester, NY-based guest artist Rose Pasquarello Beauchamp (MFA, CLMA) is a dance artist, educator, filmmaker, and activist, and a 2020 recipient of the New York State Danceforce’s Western New York Choreographers Award. Beauchamp’s piece for Choreolab is titled “Gridlock,” and is “a reflection on what it means to be American in this divine time,” she says.

Originally from Brockport, NY, Beauchamp has carved a space in the Rochester dance community while making work with electricGrit dance. Her creative interests lie in integrating dance, theater, design, and media, with community-engaged practices.

Choreolab artistic director Jenna Del Monte will choreograph a duet for the show. “This is one of the more collaborative processes I’ve had with students,” she explains. “Building trust and vulnerability between the dancers has been a regular part of the creative process, in equal parts to the composition of the piece. They need to be given directives but also have time in the studio to work them out with me. Academically, it’s about teaching them how to work with another dancer in contemporary partnering. As younger dancers, this is something they need to learn.”

Meg Kirchhoff, a first year UB dance MFA candidate, will work with electronic composer Olivier Delrieu-Schulze, a UB MFA candidate in Studio Art, who will accompany the dancers live. “It’s a collaboration,” says Kirchoff. “And my goal is for the music and the dancers to affect each other, instead of the dancers solely taking cues from the music.” Del Monte adds, “Meg’s interest in using live accompaniment is that it isn’t static. The piece will be somewhat composed, but also partly improvised.”

Kennedy Jordan is a graduating UB senior who will create a musical theater work for Choreolab based on her interest in jazz dance / Broadway forms. The piece is set at a wedding between a bride and groom, accompanied by the members of the wedding party, whose characters are expressed through their movement, emotions, and actions. A major prop is the open bar, which is portable and gets pushed through the space as they dance. Jordan’s piece is more narrative than some of the others, focusing on character development through plot and storyline.

ChoreoLab is UB’s creative research lab for faculty, graduate and undergraduate students, and guest artists. Alongside Zodiaque Dance Company, ChoreoLab provides versatile training and performance opportunities to UB students and reflects the current dance landscape.