Erie Grown will showcase WNY’s agritourism landscape.

Field & Fork Network has announced that the Erie County Department of Environment and Planning has launched a new online initiative that will help bridge the gap between local growers and their customers. “Erie Grown” is being set up to strengthen the farm to table movement by spotlighting local foods and promoting agritourism, according to Field & Fork, a local organization with a mission to “build a sustainable food system”.
Regional farmers and marketeers are invited to sign up, by filling out this form. Once the information is compiled, Erie Grown will offer the following online resources for the community:
- Search by produce type and find a local grower to purchase from
- Sign-up for email notifications reminding visitors when different produce is in season
- Submit recipes
- View a map of enrolled producers
Along with Field & Fork, and numerous other invaluable WNY assets that are in place to promote grassroots, organic, farm to table, and sustainable efforts, Erie Grown will be a welcome addition to the burgeoning agritourism landscape. And now that we are living in such an unpredictable time, it’s good to know that these types of online and real world amenities are becoming more readily available.
“If your farm offers something not included on the enrollment form, please be sure to write it in so it can be included within Erie Grown. Questions? Call or email Sarah Gatti at 716-858-6014or sarah.gatti@erie.gov.” – Field & Fork