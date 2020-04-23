Envision Wellness WNY provides counseling w/ waived copays amid pandemic

The Buffalo Lafayette Optimist Club invites the community to join them every first and third Thursday of the month in the Mezzanine Room of the Lafayette Brewing Company, 391 Washington St., 6:30 p.m., to learn more about the organization’s work in the community and bring their great ideas for civic events for the betterment of our city’s youth. Join us!

About Buffalo Lafayette Optimist Club (BLOC)

The first Optimist Club was founded in 1911 in Buffalo, New York, at the Lafayette Hotel. Since that time, the international service organization has grown to almost 3,000 clubs and over 80,000 members in more than 20 countries. Although the organization built its foundation here, there has not been an active chapter in the city in more than 20 years. That all changed in the fall of 2018, however, with the establishment of the Buffalo Lafayette Optimist Club.

Anyone interested in joining the Optimist Club is invited to attend the regular bimonthly meetings, held the first and third Thursdays of every month. The group meets in the Mezzanine Room of the Lafayette Brewing Co., 391 Washington St. inside the Hotel Lafayette.

About Optimist International

Optimist International is one of the world’s largest service club organizations, with over 80,000 adult and youth members in almost 3,000 clubs in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and Mexico and throughout the world. Optimist Clubs are dedicated to “Bringing Out the Best in Kids” and do their part through community service programs. Each club is autonomous and run by members in their community. Optimists conduct 65,000 community service projects each year, spending $78 million in their communities. Annually, six million kids are positively affected by Optimist programs.



To learn more about Optimist International, please call (314) 371-6000 or visit the organization’s website at www.optimist.org.

For more information, please contact buffalolafayetteoptimists@gmail.com, visit our website at buffalolafayetteoptimist.club, or find us on Facebook.