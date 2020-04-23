Envision Wellness WNY provides counseling w/ waived copays amid pandemic

Envision Wellness WNY, a local mental health counseling agency, is offering counseling services with waived copays via telephone or internet video conferencing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This pandemic has caused trauma to many of us and trauma impacts everyone differently,” Tara Pace, LMHC, executive director of Envision Wellness WNY, said.“How individuals manage change and what new skills they gain is what counseling is about – how to gain resiliency.”
According to Pace, counseling helps individuals identify tools to make their daily lives easier during COVID-19 times. For those with existing mental health symptoms, trauma can trigger old destructive patterns, and counseling can help those individuals get back on track quicker.
Pace has noticed that since people are home without distractions, more individuals are seeking out counseling because of distress caused by ambiguity about the pandemic.
The counselors and providers at Envision Wellness WNY continue to provide services via telehealth. They can schedule intake sessions for short- or long-term treatment, depending on an individual’s needs.
More information can be found at www.envisionwellnesswny.com or by calling 716-877-6763
Kenmore
2495 Elmwood Ave
Kenmore, NY 14217
Buffalo
406 Vulcan Avenue
Buffalo, NY 14207
Please Call:
716-877-6763