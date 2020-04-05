Easter Goodies available for curbside pick-up at the Broadway Market

Easter is going to be different this year. Typically we would be getting ready to go to the Broadway Market, in search of all sorts of Easter goodies, including the beloved butter lambs.
Of course, we are well aware that the normal routine at the market has temporarily changed. But that doesn’t mean that the market is down for the count; the Easter goodies are still available for curbside pickup, including pierogi, baked goods, and everything else that customers have come to love over the years.
The Broadway Market’s year-round tenants remain open, with social distancing guidelines in place.
“As part of our commitment to maintain food access through this period and simultaneously keep people as safe as possible through social distancing measures, my Administration has developed a safe way to help specialty food vendors at the Broadway Market continue to help fill local Easter baskets by setting up this weeklong curbside pickup service,” said Mayor Brown. “The Easter season at the Broadway Market is a tradition for many families, and I’m pleased we found a way to give people the opportunity to continue the tradition of obtaining great holiday goodies, while supporting the Broadway Market.”
City residents and visitors can order and collect their pre-paid Easter goods at the BROADWAY MARKET CURBSIDE PICK-UP, beginning Monday, April 6th through Saturday, April 11th. Please know that slots are limited. Buyers will need to pre-pay all orders and reserve a pick-up time slot. Note: Buyers can order from multiple vendors but will be assigned only one pick-up time slot.
Here’s how the program works:
- Place your order at least one DAY IN ADVANCE by contacting your favorite Easter vendor(s)
- PRE-PAY AND RESERVE your pick-up time slot with your vendor(s); slots are limited.
- Every half hour between 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Every half hour between 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Pick-up your order in two steps:
- At your reserved and scheduled pick-up time, please provide your name, cell number and vendor(s) name at the designated intake area on Gibson Street
- Proceed to the designated pick-up area on Lombard Street
The following vendors are making their own arrangements directly for holiday deliveries: Deb’s Delights and Pierogi by Paula
Lead image: Local photographer Yves-Richard Blanc | Click here to see a photo essay on Broadway Market business owner profiles