Curbside Pickup @ Urban Roots

Urban Roots Community Garden Market has launched a curbside pickup program that will be in tandem with a new online shopping feature that will soon be added to its website. But until that feature launches, Urban Roots will be taking calls from customers that want to pick up some gardening supplies. After all, gardening is one of the best seclusionary activities that people can be doing.
The Urban Roots team is asking customers to be patient as they introduce these new features, in response to the COVID-19 virus situation.
“Urban Roots is providing the community with a tangible way to enhance our mental, spiritual and physical well-being during this crisis,” said avid Buffalo gardener L.M. Summer. “The fact that we can now pick-up our gardening supplies – seeds, plants, soil, tools – will allow the gardener in all of us to connect with Mother Earth and be a part of the endless cycle of life and growth – healing and renewing us with beauty and joy.”
Urban Roots is making sure that everyone follows standard COVID-19 procedures and protocols, so that everyone is as safe as possible, while still having access to the gardening supplies that they need this spring.
Please follow these procedures when ordering and picking up at curbside:
- Phone orders will be taken, starting Wednesday April 15th from 9am – 4pm.
- Credit cards will be the only method of payment accepted.
- Pick up times will be determined at time of order. First come first serve on time availability.
- Only order what you can fit in your car. We cannot hold items after your pick up time.
- Availability will change as the season progresses.
- For maximum safety, orders will be placed at curbside next to your car for you to load so that 6ft distancing is observed.
- We cannot have curbside pickup on Rhode Island Street as this is a thoroughfare for the Fire Company. Curbside pickup will happen on Brayton Street. Thursday pick up will be on the southwest side of the street (Black Monarchy side), Friday and Saturday pick up will be on the Northeast side (alongside our building).
Urban Roots | 428 Rhode Island Street | Buffalo, NY 14213 | (716) 362-8982 | Click here for details and availability list