Construction Watch: Buffalo Color Park

Ontario Specialty Contracting, Inc. has made good progress on repurposing the Schoellkopf Power House on Elk Street. The $15 million project will convert the historic building into an event center with a rooftop bar and restaurant, two apartments, and Ontario Specialty Contracting’s corporate offices.

The building is part of the 22-acre Schoellkopf Aniline & Chemical Co. property. Last year, the first phase of the Medaille Sports Complex opened on the site. It included a soccer/lacrosse field, bleachers for 500, an LED-lit scoreboard, a press box and lighting for night games. A 20,000 sq. ft. Athletics Administration Building was also built, which contains six locker rooms, classrooms, office and storage space, a concession stand, and fitness center.

Work has started on the second phase of the Sports Complex encompassing seven additional acres. It will include a baseball diamond, three softball diamonds, four dugouts, two batting cages, press boxes, scoreboards, and a multipurpose field with lighting for field hockey, soccer and lacrosse.

Entry photo by Ed Healy. Interior photos by Andy Young @ Spectrum News. Interior Rendering by Harrington Architecture.

