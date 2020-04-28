Compeer Buffalo is looking for volunteer “friends” for mentees during COVID-19

Compeer Buffalo is a nonprofit that promotes good mental health by pairing volunteer mentors with mentees to create friendships.

According to Rob Kubiak, Compeer’s director of marketing and public relations, individuals who experience mental health challenges are “Compeer friends”. At this juncture, “friends” may be experiencing additional anxiety due to COVID-19, so even one phone call can make a big difference.

Kubiak also says there are many potential mentees waiting for Compeer friendships, so there is a great need for volunteers—people who can listen to mentees while they share their struggles. Many mentees are already isolated, so having a volunteer call to see how they are doing can be a game-changer.

“During this time there are members of the community that are healthy and dealing with the current situation in a positive manner,” Kubiak said. “We are looking for volunteers that are willing to give a few minutes of their time to spread some positivity and make a difference to those who really need it.”

To learn more about becoming a volunteer, visit CompeerBuffalo.org or call (716) 883-3331

Instagram @compeerbuffalo