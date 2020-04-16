43North is launching its next Code:Buffalo Hackathon, a virtual hackathon where people can participate from home – hence the current version being referred to as Code:Buffalo Hackathon @ Home.
This time around 43North will donate a meal to WNY Feeds the Frontline for every person that participates in the virtual hackathon. For additional inspiration, there are $15,000 in prizes, which will be doled out to tech workers that “build something to help the Buffalo community.”
The way that it works is simple:
- Create a Code:Buffalo team of 1 to 5 members
- Build an amazing app or product
- Compete to win a top prize of $10,000
- Sign up at 43North.org
Code:Buffalo – Hackathon @ Home will take place April 17th through April 24th. Teams are welcome to sign up for mini challenges, or help a team of mentors that is in place to help others reach the starting gate, and hopefully the finish line.