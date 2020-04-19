City of Buffalo was “born” April 20, 1832 | City is synonymous with qualities of its Taurean Sun

There is nothing solemn about Buffalo’s prosperity. It has a joyous quality which occurs all too seldom in the great sober country west of New York, north of Orleans and east of San Francisco.

– Frederick L. Collins, A Journalist, American Travel charts and Travel Chats, 1928

And joyous it is to celebrate our City of Good Neighbors’ 188th birthday this year on April 20th!

Honoring the occasion, this article kicks off a new series exploring curious stories of our Queen City’s historical landscape and its astrological intersection with the people (e.g., Frederick Law Olmsted, Joseph Ellicott, etc.), events (e.g., Pan-American Exposition, opening of Buffalo Central Terminal, etc.) and professional sports (e.g., Buffalo Bills, Buffalo Sabres, etc.) that have shaped its identity. In this series, we’ll also explore some bright spots yet ahead (e.g., Solar Eclipse in 2024, etc.) calling out attention in the 716’s future storyline.

Incorporated on April 20th 1832, the City of Buffalo was “born” and on this date, our exploration begins.

Each of us are born under a given set of planetary placements and their astrological aspects which are collectively reflected in an orbed, 12-sliced display called a birth chart. Each slice holding a “slice” of our lives (e.g., home, relationships, career, etc). Examining the contents of these charts and how they intersect with those of others can often tell curiously clever stories about our journey and the people and events that shape our lives. The birth chart of a City is no different. Incorporated on April 20th 1832, the City of Buffalo was “born” and on this date, our exploration begins.

Born on the first day of the Sun’s annual month-long visit in the zodiac sign of Taurus, Buffalo’s core identity and literal life-blood, radiate its qualities. Known for our love of good food, drink, social gatherings, nature and art, the City is synonymous with the qualities of its Taurean Sun. In Taurus we are urged to bring something to physical life, to create something sustainable, to build structure and shape our environment. Through subsequent articles in this series, we’ll explore the unique astrological relationships the City and its designers, as well as its milestone-making events have brought Buffalo’s Taurean story to life.

In Taurus we are urged to bring something to physical life, to create something sustainable, to build structure and shape our environment.

Further evaluating the City’s Sun in Taurus, we look to its ruling planet Venus for more depth on the quality of the City’s identity (Sun) expression as each of the 12 zodiac signs are guided by, and answer to, a ruling planet. Venus, at the time of the City’s incorporation was found in the sign of Aries and having a close relationship with the City’s hardworking Moon in Capricorn in the chart’s slice of life where we connect with foreign people, cultures and customs. Reflecting on Buffalo’s close relationship with Canada and its treasure in culturally diverse neighborhoods and eateries, we begin to see more of the City’s story reflected in its chart. Through the series, we’ll also explore this dynamic cultural asset as well as the steady-industriousness and enterprising “mood” (Moon) of the City.

Our City of light moniker, its namesake derived from being the first City with widespread streetlights in the late 1800’s, can be found in its birth chart.

Our City of Light moniker, its namesake derived from being the first City with widespread streetlights in the late 1800’s, can be found in its birth chart as well. This “light” of Buffalo thrust it into widespread recognition as a bustling and forward-moving place to live and thrive and was a driving force towards the City hosting the 1901 Pan-American Exposition. Our historical series through an astrological lens will explore not only the City’s identity association with “light” but also its overall relationship with clever invention and innovation.

The City of Buffalo’s richly storied history takes on uncannily curious “a-ha” moments as we explore its intersection with astrology. In the soon-coming series, we’ll dive deeper into these precise synchronicities and glean insights and new perspectives from the planetary storytellers and their reflections on our City’s past, present and future.

Happy Birthday, Buffalo!

Elizabeth Ryba is a local astrologer and launched her business, Starry Wonder Astrology in 2012. Her practice blends both Traditional and Modern astrology techniques and offers various forms of readings and consultations, remediations, classes and group events. Elizabeth’s traditions are rooted in the observable cycles of our surrounding natural world and discerning the stories those cycles reflect. She began studying astrology in 1998 alongside returning to graduate school for her MBA in accounting.

Lead image: The Pleiades, located in the constellation of Taurus | Photo by Milan Ihl