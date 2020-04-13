Celebrate Dyngus Day online with The General Pulaski Association

First it was St. Patrick’s Day. Now it’s Dyngus Day. Two of Buffalo’s official rights of spring passage come and gone, without ringing in the celebratory notes.

While Dyngus Day might be officially upon us, the only revelers taking advantage of the Polish occasion are doing so from home. It’s great that some people are doing their best to lift up their spirits (and a few pints of beer) from their own dwellings, but that doesn’t do anything for the non-profit organizations and churches that rely on Dyngus Day as a means of fundraising.

All is not lost, however. It has come to our attention that The General Pulaski Association, Inc. has just launched an online celebration and fundraiser on the Facebook page General Pulaski Association of WNY. That is where they will play Polish and polka music all day – they invite everyone to get dressed up in their finest Dyngus Day attire. They also ask that people raise a pint or a shot glass, take a photo, and pass it along.

“There are organizations throughout the community that do things all year round to support Polish culture, heritage, and traditions,” said Joseph Mikolaj Rej Jr, President of The General Pulaski Association, Inc. “Dyngus Day has been an opportunity for them to raise money to do those things all year round and pay the bills for many months. Without the funds raised on Dyngus Day, local Polish non-profits organizations and churches will really suffer the rest of the year.”

As a way to raise a couple of bucks here and there, The General Pulaski Association is asking that everyone enjoying the online fun “donate $1 for every drink or shot that they enjoy at home.”

“Our organization has been very focused on planting the seeds for the future and there is no better time to help our organizations and our Polish community than Dyngus Day,” added Rej, who noted that the online event and fundraiser is facilitated by The General Pulaski Association, Inc.

As for the donations raised, they will be directed towards the following organizations:

St. Stanislaus Church, Corpus Christi Church, Chopin Singing Society, Buffalo Central Terminal, The Adam Mickiewicz Library, Polish Falcons, Dom Polski in North Tonawanda or Polish Cadets. Addresses of the organizations will be displayed on the General Pulaski Association of WNY Facebook page or supporters can email generalpulaskiparade@gmail.com.