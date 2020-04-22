Buffalo’s Camille La Caer will make an appearance on Guy’s Eggs-treme Games this evening at 9pm

At 9pm this evening (ET), one of Buffalo’s touted chefs will be making an appearance on the Food Network‘s Guy’s Grocery Games show. Camille La Caer, owner of Pastry by Camille on Hertel Avenue will be featured on Guy’s Eggs-treme Games, competing against three other chefs to win a $20,000 shopping spree. Hopefully Camille will have an upper hand at this, as the egg is one of the mainstays of his menu, which includes crêpes and quiche!

“There are three rounds of egg-sperts doing it all from an egg-citing breakfast to an egg-cellent lunch and an egg-stravagant dinner. Along the way, the competitors must carry their ingredients in a tiny egg basket and win exotic eggs in a classic egg-on-a-spoon race.” – The Food Network

In a previous BR article, La Caer, who originally hails from France, commented that his goal was to start a pastry revolution in Buffalo. It looks likes he’s living up to those words, not only by creating one of the most sensational pastry-oriented eateries in the city, but by flexing his culinary muscle in front of a nationwide audience.

Tune into the Food Network at 9pm this evening to cheer on La Caer, whose mantra is “Hakunamata!”, meaning a great distraction from the daily anxiety. “I am pleased to represent my Buffalove, for a city that has such a proud culinary scene. I am honored to be an ambassador out of state, nationally!”

Qui ose gagne!