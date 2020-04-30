Buffalo Women’s Consortium launches Virtual Trunk Show & Mask Making Initiative

A group of local women artisans encompassing the Buffalo Women’s Consortium (BWC) have been looking forward to selling their handmade gifts during summer festival season. But, during COVID-19, they came up with a new way to sell their gifts, in the form of their first ever Virtual Trunk Show, launching this Friday via Facebook Live.

Altogether, 20 members of BWC will be participating, and each will be showcasing at least five of their handmade items.

“We want to continue to support our members,” said Holly Metz Doyle, who cofounded BWC with Jennifer Stockman – the two recently opened a gallery and showroom at The Market Arcade. “These types of items are things that become potentially family heirlooms. We also have plenty of meaningful and soothing products (beauty and wellness) during this stressful time.”

The livestream will be rotating between the different vendor members, and they will also be on Zoom talking about their products, as well as offering background information on how they got started with their crafts.

We invite you to sip a glass of wine while shopping some of the most exceptionally made items here in Buffalo NY.

Other features of this event will include a live sitar performance by Naryan Padmanabha, and prize drawings and giveaways of candles and jewelry.

BWC will also be offering free delivery throughout WNY for these purchased items, with gifts arriving by Mother’s Day.

Buffalo Women’s Consortium’s Virtual Trunk Show will take place Friday, May 1 from 4-7 p.m.

To find out more info and join the Trunk Show, click here.

Website: Buffalo Women’s Consortium | Instagram

On a side note, members of Buffalo Women’s Consortium have been busy making protective masks during the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, hundreds of masks have been cut, stitch, and assembled by hand. This impressive undertaking is just one part of the stellar contribution that these women have been providing to fight the pandemic.

“We have sold 650 masks, made by refugee women who are part of our member base organization Sew REDI Buffalo!” explains Metz Doyle. “We have delivered the masks free of charge within 48 hours and usually next day, throughout WNY. We are still taking and processing orders. The women are so happy to be working on this project that is good for the soul, and the betterment of Buffalo during this life-changing time. We have also sold over 250 organic moisturizing and beautifully scented hand sanitizers, and those numbers continue to grow. These hand sanitizers also meet FDA regulations. “