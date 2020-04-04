Similar to the slogan Keep Calm and Carry On – originally a British World Was II poster intended to boost the moral of citizens, and still widely bandied about today – Buffalo now has its own uplifting and encouraging poster. This citation, now for sale at The Buffalo History Museum, was first issued during the World War I Liberty Loan Drive. The slogan, Buffalo Will See It Through, rings through today more than ever.
For the most part, it seems as if Buffalonians are doing their part to flatten the curve, by staying home and/or respecting the social distancing protocol. That said, if these types of measures are what it’s going to take to win the battle, and the war, then we should all be proud of the role that this city is playing to stay to stay safe, while engaging in the united effort. A slogan like this is just what we need to remind ourselves that we are all responsible for one another – all for one, one for all.
The Buffalo Will See It Through poster is available online, to download and order in a number of digital and print formats. Images can be requested as small as framed desk-size frames, or in larger wall mount poster versions.
To purchase the print from the Museum Picture Store, you can click here. There are also a number of photographs featuring the image in historic settings – one example can be seen in the lead image.
All purchases help to support the Museum’s mission.