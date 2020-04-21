Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper’s Earth Day Solo Sweeps

Typically, come springtime, hundreds of WNYers prepare to participate in neighborhood cleanup efforts, including beach sweeps. As this is not possible in 2020, due to COVID-19, organizations such as Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper are asking individuals to take part in Solo Sweeps. The idea is along the same vein, but instead of gather together to clean up beaches, and other parts of the city and suburbs, people are asked to pick up litter when they are out walking about, either by themselves or with members of their household unit.

We must always remember, much of what we clean up in our own neighborhoods, will not end up being washed into our stormwater systems, and into our lakes and streams. Waterkeeper also has some helpful hints that will help volunteers to stay even safer when they are out cleaning:

Wear gloves

Practice social distancing

Avoid sharp objects such as glass and needles

Only clean up in open and public spaces

Recycle relatively clean cans and bottles

Look for a bin in the park, if there isn’t one be prepared to bring the bag home to your garbage bin

People participating in this year’s Solo Sweep are invited to tag their efforts on social media with @bnwaterkeeper and #SoloSweep. For those who are looking for some added impact, they are welcome to participate in Waterkeeper’s 2020 Sweep Fundraisers.

Waterkeeper offers a range of ways to engage with Earth Week and Earth Day (April 22). Be sure to tune into their efforts on Facebook.