Buffalo Food Makers launches Safe “At Home” Delivery of Local Specialty Foods

Along with the recent Buffalo renaissance came a bounty of new foods and drinks, produced by small batch makers. These products were served up at local restaurants, shops, and, of course, online. Since it’s tougher for Buffalonians to source these locally made products in person, due to COVID-19, a local spice company Kissed By The Sun Spices has come up with a plan to include numerous delectable food selections on its website. This collaborative effort is being headed up by Kissed By The Sun Spices’ owner Rick Fickhesen, who is adamant that everyone has access to these great foods, while keeping the wheels of industry turning for small businesses that need the sales more than ever.

“We have taken steps to make sure all deliveries are handled safely, and that all prices are at the same rate or similar to what you would expect to pay had you seen us out at the Market or other local events” says Fickhesen, who along with employees of Kissed by The Sun and other food makers will stay busy delivering the orders to Erie, Niagara, Monroe, Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming counties.

The Buffalo Food Makers Collaboration was created to pool strengths and create a one-stop shop for people to buy local and get the added benefit of safe home delivery.

According to Fickhesen, the concept for this new initiative came about when a number of spring market opportunities were canceled or postponed, including Easter at the Broadway Market. “With the ensuing home confinement restrictions put in place a number of us felt the need to respond,” says Fickhesen.

Fickhesen is currently working with a laundry list of food makers, including brands such as Yancey’s Fancy Cheeses, Lewiston Jams & Jellies, We R Nuts, Laura’s Raw Honey, Weber Maple Products, Fetch Dog Treats, Broadway Market’s famous Malczewski’s Butter Lambs, Miller’s Horseradish, and Keeping Traditions Pierogis.

Many of these local businesses have an excess supply of products, in part because of the cancelation of spring market activities. This new call to action is being touted as the Buffalo Food Makers collaboration (BFM).

Currently orders are being delivered to Erie, Niagara, Monroe, Genesee, Orleans, and Wyoming counties. A simplified price list can be found here and there is a suggested $50 minimum order for free home delivery. If you cannot afford $50, the BFM will work with you to get your order delivered as well (depending on location). To order call 716 435-0092, or email info@kissedbythesunspiceco.com.

Buffalo Food Makers also welcomes any local food producers who would like to offer their items for delivery to reach out by phone or email.

Lead image: John Griveas, owner of Fetch Dog Treats