Buffalo Dream Center donates food to high-need neighborhoods

Buffalo Dream Center is a church located on the city’s West Side that has served the local community in many ways over the past 26 years, especially now during COVID-19 times.

The church runs the Joseph Project Mobile Food Pantry, where volunteers pre-pack bags of food. before driving the goods to high-need neighborhoods.

Now, Buffalo Dream Center has partnered with FeedMore NY and Feed the Children to service 30 different areas in Buffalo, equating to over 2,600 families that have received non-perishable and frozen meat donations during the pandemic.

According to Eric Johns, one of the pastors at Buffalo Dream Center, “The mobile food pantry sites have been very uplifting for people. We have had people standing in line literally crying and fearful and don’t know what to do, and our volunteers have been incredible because we’re not just there to give out food – we’re there to give out encouragement and uplift people’s spirits.”

Anyone in need is always welcome to stop by the food pantry. To receive food, volunteer, donate food and learn about other Buffalo Dream Center initiatives, please reach out to buffalodreamcenter.org.

Instagram: @bflodreamcenter @feedmorewny @feedthechildrenorg

Buffalo Dream Center | 286 Lafayette Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14213 | (716) 854-1001