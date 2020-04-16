Buffalo Cherry Blossoms Virtually Reimagined

For the most part, the 2020 Buffalo Cherry Blossom Festival has been cancelled. But a flicker of light remains, as the festival will be reimagined by the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy, The Buffalo History Museum, and Friends of the Japanese Garden, as they prepare to launch a special digital program that will air on Saturday, May 2.
“That which blooms in adversity, can be the most beautiful gift of all,” said Stephanie Crockatt, Conservancy Executive Director. “We are fortunate to have creative, community-thoughtful partners who share a vision to responsibly and innovatively showcase this annual spring display for Buffalo. As good neighbors please watch online for a tranquil, beautiful, educational experience like never before.”
The ‘reimagined’ digital program will feature:
- Behind-the-scenes videos of blooms in the garden
- A Lockhouse cocktail demonstration
- Japanese music
- A silent auction to support the garden
“The ‘Hanami’ or ‘flower-viewing’ season has assuredly arrived,” said Melissa Brown, Executive Director of The Buffalo History Museum. “And community safety requires imaginative, alternate ways to soak in these long-awaited pops of pink. From participating in a fully virtual silent auction, to viewing videos of the beautiful blossoms, and posting blossom-inspired crafts from the comfort of home – I encourage you to get creative and engage in this flower-viewing season with us.”
Stay tuned to the Cherry Blossoms Reimagined Facebook event for the schedule’s full line-up. Special thanks to the following supporters (in alphabetical order): AXA Advisors, Lockhouse Distillery, Music is Art, The Buffalo History Museum, and Seneca Resorts & Casinos. A special reimagined opportunity to support care for the Japanese Garden will be announced on Thursday, April 30th.