Buffalo and You: The Census, Jobs, Blood Drive, and Volunteering

Mayor Brown continues to issue his daily and weekly reports, to keep the public aware of all of the protocols, undertakings, and advancements being made, while attempting to keep the city running as best it can. In today’s message, he reminded people to take social distancing seriously, especially now that spring is upon us and the temptations to gather outside are great.

Mayor Brown stated, “I cannot stress enough about the importance of social distancing. With the arrival of sunshine and warmer temperatures, many of you will want to spend more time outdoors. We continue to hear reports of residents congregating in large numbers—playing basketball or other sports. These activities involve physical contact and can aid in spreading the coronavirus, which poses a serious threat to everyone in our community. Your health, your family’s health, your neighbor’s health, everyone’s health is on the line right now.”

At the same time, it was made clear that people need to fill out the US census so that Buffalo can get its fair share of spoils when it comes to Federal support. Buffalonians need to spend a couple of minutes participating in the census count, to ensure that the Census Response Rate is as close to accurate as possible. Here’s the latest:

As of this morning, only about 30% have responded in the Buffalo community —an increase of almost 2% from yesterday—but Mayor Brown is asking more residents to participate

An accurate census count will ensure that our community will get its share of federal funding in the wake of this emergency

During the last census in 2010, there was a serious undercount of our population, which meant we lost out on federal dollars to help power vital programs

Fill out the Census by going online to my2020census.gov or calling 844-330-2020

From the census to the job market, Mayor Brown reminded those unemployed that there are local opportunities. A list of businesses hiring was compiled by the Buffalo Employment and Training Center for those on the hunt, which is of course many.

Employment counselors are available for one-on-one counseling sessions, just call and make an appointment. 716-856-JOBS

In response to the health crisis at hand, Mayor Brown issued a call for help to the public. Since April is National Donate Life Month, he asked City residents to donate blood at an emergency blood drive on Wednesday, April 8th (noon to 6 pm) at Big Ditch Brewing Company, located at 55 East Huron Street. To make an appointment, call 716-529-4270 or visit connectlifegiveblood.org. The fight is on to replenish the shortage of blood in our community.

And finally, healthy Buffalonians are asked to volunteer with Mayor Brown’s Good Neighbors Network. There are a lot of people out there asking what they can do to help, while staying safe at the same time. If you want to join together with others to make a difference in your community and your city, sign up at buffalony.gov/volunteer.

Mayor Brown concluded, “This emergency is truly testing us as a community but I know that if we continue to follow guidance by our federal, state and county officials, we will get through it, together. We must continue to take care of ourselves and each other. We are the City of Good Neighbors. God bless all of you.”

Lead image: Photo by Enayet Raheem