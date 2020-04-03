Big Deal- University Plaza Sold

Amherst’s University Plaza, located across from UB South Campus, has a new owner. Amherst Station II LLC paid $3.6 million for the 163,388 sq.ft. development that is anchored by a Tops Market. Phillips Edison’s Uniplaza Inc. was the seller.
When the plaza went up for sale last fall, Amherst’s supervisor told WKBW he would like to see a significant upgrade to the property:
Amherst town supervisor Brian Kulpa tells 7 Eyewitness News he would like the next owner to redevelop and diversify the plaza with mixed use of retail and housing that would be attractive to grad students and young professionals.
“Anytime something like this goes on – it’s a catch 22 – right? You want to see properties reinvested and this property has been tired for a little while, but at the same time has a lot of users,” Kupla explained.
Kupla may get what he wants. Amherst Station II is registered to a 28 Liberty Street in New York City address. WS Development that is redeveloping the former Northown Plaza into Station Twelve, an upscale lifestyle center, also uses the 28 Liberty Street address for the listed owner of the Northtown site, Northtown Property Owner LLC.