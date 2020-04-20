Big Brothers Big Sisters is looking for volunteers during COVID-19

Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS), is a mentorship-based nonprofit that pairs “littles” ages 6-15 with “bigs” for friendship and positivity. Many of the children that BBBS serves come from single parent or low-income households and live in the City of Buffalo.
“Kids need mentors now more than ever,” Thomas Guagliardo, CEO, said. “Having a mentor means someone to talk to, someone who is a guiding force, someone who is there to help defend the potential inherent in every child.”
With the support and guidance of volunteer mentors, 98% of the children in the program maintained or showed improvement in their attitude toward avoiding risky behaviors.
“During COVID-19, with schools being closed and social isolation, it is especially important for kids to have someone to talk to and can help them stay positive,” Guagliardo said.
BBBS will be holding online volunteer information sessions on Tues., Apr. 21 and Tues., Apr. 28 at noon via video chat or phone. To register for a session, contact Ashley.
More info can be found at www.biggertogether.org