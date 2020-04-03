Be In Buffalo: Buffalo Zoom Backgrounds

In order to provide some inspiration for everyone engaging in Zoom audio and virtual online conference calls, Greg Pokriki, Content & Digital Marketing Associate at Invest Buffalo Niagara (IBN) prompted his team to put together some fun photographic backgrounds.
For those of you that use Zoom Video Communications, you might be aware that there is a feature where you can choose the background for your video appearances. After selecting the appropriate background (almost like a green screen), your own image pops up in front of it. Seeing that people were probably a little bored, and in search of inspiration, IBN set out to package a few Buffalo-esque backgrounds for people to choose from.
“We wanted to give folks a little taste of Buffalo during these trying and unique times, when they maybe can’t experience our region to the full extent they’d like to,” said Jenna Kavanaugh, COO, Invest Buffalo Niagara, “We hope these Buffalo backgrounds bring a bit of comfort and joy to your video communications.”
The tagline for the photos is, aptly, Be In Buffalo. Anyone using the feature will not only look great in front of the striking images, they will also be touting their love for this great city, still on the rise.
From the Misuta Chow’s’ pink “Hello Kitty” staircase to Niagara Falls, whatever you’re feeling, there’s a background to brighten your day, the days of those that tune into your Zoom chat. And since we can’t be visiting any of these iconic WNY destinations, this photographic chat element is the next best thing.