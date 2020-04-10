Art from Home with BAS

Buffalo Arts Studio (BAS) is in the process of overseeing a new “Art from Home” program that has Buffalonians creating works of art and sharing the results on social media. Typically, these artists would be creating works in advance of studio visits and gallery openings. But with social distancing measures in effect, the next best thing is to create at home and show online.
Currently, BAS is using the hashtag #BASArtFromHome to engage artists and viewers. To date, the response from the community has been excellent, according to Dana Tyrrell, Marketing & Community Development Coordinator at BAS. Tyrell shared the importance of highlighting individual artworks, artists, and artistic practices during this time of duress.
In this uncertain moment, Buffalo Arts Studio is committed to offer access to the art and artists of our region, and to continue sharing the transformative power of visual art for everyone.
BAS is encouraging additional artists to participate in the virtual programming. Artists can send pictures and videos to info@buffaloartsstudio.org. This has turned out to be another great way for artists to keep busy, while showcasing their latest creations to the BAS social media audience, including Facebook and Instagram, while using the hashtag #BASArtFromHome.
Lead image: Fotini Galanes took a break from working on her mural for the pediatric oncology floor at Oishei Children’s Hospital – she continues to experiment with new shapes and materials for her ongoing “My Mark Matters” project.