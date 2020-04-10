Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Art from Home with BAS

A new social media initiative in response to COVID-19

0 Comments

Buffalo Arts Studio (BAS) is in the process of overseeing a new “Art from Home” program that has Buffalonians creating works of art and sharing the results on social media. Typically, these artists would be creating works in advance of studio visits and gallery openings. But with social distancing measures in effect, the next best thing is to create at home and show online. 

Currently, BAS is using the hashtag #BASArtFromHome to engage artists and viewers. To date, the response from the community has been excellent, according to Dana Tyrrell, Marketing & Community Development Coordinator at BAS. Tyrell shared the importance of highlighting individual artworks, artists, and artistic practices during this time of duress. 

In this uncertain moment, Buffalo Arts Studio is committed to offer access to the art and artists of our region, and to continue sharing the transformative power of visual art for everyone.

Buffalo State professor and BAS Studio Artist Jozef Bajus is busy working from home sewing masks and sharing his adjusted pattern with other fiber artists.

BAS is encouraging additional artists to participate in the virtual programming. Artists can send pictures and videos to info@buffaloartsstudio.org. This has turned out to be another great way for artists to keep busy, while showcasing their latest creations to the BAS social media audience, including Facebook and Instagram, while using the hashtag #BASArtFromHome.

Lead image: Fotini Galanes took a break from working on her mural for the pediatric oncology floor at Oishei Children’s Hospital – she continues to experiment with new shapes and materials for her ongoing “My Mark Matters” project.

Tagged with: , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside, Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments