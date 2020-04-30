Army Corps Seeks Downtown Space

The Buffalo District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is on the hunt for downtown office space. The General Services Administration is looking for up to 56,383 square feet of space in the downtown area to house approximately 300 local Army Corps employees. Expressions of interest from landlords were due April 15.
Currently located in a government-owned office building at 1776 Niagara Street, the Corps is looking to move downtown by November 2022.
Space Requirements:
- The agency may not be housed on more than three contiguous floors
- 24/7 access
- Basement or below grade space is unacceptable
- Space is required to have a level gradient throughout the space
- 27 reserved and secured parking spaces
Don’t expect the Corps to anchor a new building. According to the solicitation, the government is only considering existing buildings and will not consider new construction options.