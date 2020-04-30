Another Bell Ringer @ Five Points Bakery

Kevin and Melissa Gardner, owners of Five Points Bakery, along with their four daughters, are taking strict safety precautions for servicing their customers, via their takeout window.

The front of their bakery is 50 feet wide, complete with a glass door with three windows, which they use to spread out customers who purchase and receive food. Signs are also posted to ensure proper social distancing – there is also an ingenious pedal-operated bell, and an easy to read menu board and directional signs, creating a smoother operational flow.

Having many elderly customers who are especially at risk for COVID-19, Five Points Bakery has expanded its food offerings to include groceries, to give those customers a safe source to purchase food in the neighborhood.

One such customer purchased bread recently and was very appreciative that the Gardners were taking these precautions.

“He just said, ‘Thank you for doing this,’ and you could see it in his face that it really meant a lot to be able to come somewhere and feel safe,” Kevin Gardner said.

Since first opening, the Gardners have always been on the lookout for the neighborhood. These urban pioneers have led by example, whether it was installing the first permeable parking lot, or incorporating solar panels into their buildings, the family is always delivering the goods, for the planet and for the people. By installing all of these safety measures, while keeping the food production going, and caffeinating their customers, business is as close to usual at Five Points.

Five Points Bakery’s takeout window is open daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and orders can be placed at the window or online.

More information can be found at www.fivepointsbakery.com.

Instagram: fivepointsbakery