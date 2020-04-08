Albright-Knox Education Team Develops At-Home Art Activities for All Ages and Abilities

Looking for an artistic way to break up the day? The Albright-Knox has the perfect creative remedy to help you and your kids get crafty, with a bevy of art projects, perfect all all ages and skill levels. And best of all? Once you have completed your creations, you can share them on social media #AKBeyondWalls and #MuseumFromHome.

Keeping in line with the mission of the gallery, and its programming, all of the at-home art activities revolve around the gallery’s own fabulous collection of works. For the kids, art activities range from creations inspired by Karel Appel’s Cats to Fernand Leger’s The Walking Flower – inspiration abounds and is virtually limitless. A number of the activities are based on more current exhibits, but there are also plenty that correlate to past shows, including (also for the kids):

To view all of the activities dreamed up for the kids, click here.

Then there are the adult activities, which are, of course, more detailed and complex in nature. But for those aspiring novices, and the more accomplished masterful types, they can try their hands at dreaming up their own renditions of Henri Rousseau’s Flowers in a Vase or Andy Warhol’s 100 Cans.

Each of the lessons begins with some background on the featured artist, which is a great way for people to get more familiar with the esteemed talents and renowned works at the gallery. From there, the activities pose a series of thoughtful questions to the artists at home, to get their creative juices flowing. Then a list of the required materials is presented, to get the students prepared for the work ahead. For the 3-dimensional works, the lessons even detail how to be resourceful by scouring for various household objects that might lend themselves to the projects. Then it’s off the the races, with a complete rundown on how to get from A to Z, “Z” being the completion of the work.

For a list of art projects for kids and families, click here.

For a list of art projects for adults, click here.

And remember, be sure to share your creations on social media with #AKBeyondWalls and #MuseumFromHome. The AK will continue to roll out these types of at-home interactive art activities, so be sure to check back at the links above to see the latest and greatest lessons to choose from.

Lead image: Photograph by Tom Loonan