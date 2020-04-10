2020 Buffalo Pride Festivities Postponed Until August

2020 Buffalo Pride Week is now officially on hold for obvious reasons. But unlike other annual events that have been canceled, Pride has been postponed until the week of August 17-23. The actual parade and festival will take place on Sunday, August 23, as of this point in time. While that is the current forecast, the dates could also change (or be canceled), depending on how the current COVID-19 state of affairs plays out.
“The safety of the community remains our number one priority. We will continue to work closely with city and state officials and our community partners to monitor this ever-changing situation.” – Pride Committee
In the meantime, the committee is working behind the scenes to make sure that all of the participants are kept abreast of the situation at hand, while keeping the community up to speed with developments as they occur. People can visit the Pride website to check in on up to date news.
“We wish you, your friends and your chosen families the best during these difficult times and ask that you continue to support one another with the same values we celebrate during Pride: love, inclusivity and unity.” – Pride Committee