TEAMWORK: fourthidea

Buffalo, NY – The University at Buffalo Department of Theatre and Dance will celebrate Stephen Sondheim’s 90th birthday with a production of his Olivier Award-winning musical comedy “Merrily We Roll Along.” The show is directed by Nathan R. Matthews, associate professor and director of Music Theatre. Music and lyrics are by Sondheim with book by George Furth.

Public performances will take place at the UB Center for the Arts Drama Theatre in Amherst, NY on Friday, April 24 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 25 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday April 26 at 2 p.m.; Friday, May 1 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 2 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 3 at 2 p.m.

“Merrily We Roll Along” is based on the 1934 play of the same name by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart. Furth and Sondheim retained the overall structure and theme but updated its time period to span from 1957 to 1976. The story centers upon Franklin Shepard who, having once been a talented composer of Broadway musicals, left behind his friends and his songwriting career to become a producer of Hollywood movies. Like the play, the musical begins at the height of his Hollywood success and works back in time, highlighting the moments in Frank’s life which shaped him.

The musical ran on Broadway for 44 previews and 16 performances in 1981 and marked the end of the Harold Prince-Sondheim collaborations until “Bounce” in 2003.

Director Nathan R. Matthews is a contributing author to “The Oxford Handbook of Sondheim Studies,” and music associate for “Children and Art,” Broadway’s celebration of Sondheim’s 75th birthday.