TEAMWORK: fourthidea

Right now, local companies and organizations are working harder than ever, from home. Working harder to stay focussed and connected, to innovate and deliver, because the stakes for themselves, their families, their businesses, their community have never been higher.
So we’re reaching out to some of these teams and just asking them to share tips, observations, stories about working from home.
This episode of #TEAMWORK features fourthidea, a full-service #advertising and #branding agency based in #buffalony
Get connected: Fourth Idea | 500 Seneca Street | Suite 506 | Buffalo NY 14204 | 716-931-9948