Construction Watch: Cars Sharing Main Street

The fourth phase of the downtown Cars Sharing Main Street Project is humming along. The $22.5 million project encompasses lower Main Street, between Exchange and Scott streets along Canalside.
The project includes reconstruction of sidewalk and track bed of the metro rail. On-street parking will be provided on each side of the street, with mountable curb access. The removal of the existing mid-block double cross-over will be replaced by a new double cross-over just south of Scott Street. A mid-block Traffic Signal for a new driveway and crosswalk will be provided, along with signal improvements at the existing intersections. The outbound station south platform and inbound station north platform will both be removed.
Also proposed are a a new center median will be installed. The current catenary poles will be relocated where necessary to remain clear of station platforms and mid-block intersection. Signal controller upgrades to interface with the train control system will also be needed.
Utility work includes new duct banks, drainage, and street lighting along the block. Landscape and streetscape features, similar to the previously constructed 500, 600, and 700 blocks of Main Street will also be included as part of this project. Six foot wide planters will be constructed along the length of the project outside of the Canal zone with soil enhancements that will support and sustain healthy tree growth.
There will also be pedestrian improvements under the I-190 including placement of signature pieces salvaged during the demolition of Memorial Auditorium.
Work is expected to wrap up late this year.
Photos by Charlie Abbott