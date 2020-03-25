Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Working Out at Home?

Social distancing doesn’t mean abandoning what we do to take care of ourselves and feel better. So if you’re practicing yoga at home, spinning in your attic, lifting in a garage, watching Netflix on a treadmill, taking long walks in city parks…anything and everything related to fitness in this crisis…we’d like to see…and share…to encourage and inspire and celebrate Buffalonians living their best lives in not the best of times.

#BRbestlife Tag yourselves engaged in your at-home fitness practice 💪👟🤸‍♀️⛹️🚲 so we can see and share. Or email us at BRbestlife@buffalorising.com

