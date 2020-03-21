WNY Hospitality Relief Fund

There is an online fundraising effort underway, to support WNY members of the restaurant industry, including bartenders, servers, cooks, dishwashers, and porters, who are finding themselves out of work due to COVID-19. Family Meal Hospitality Trust, among others involved with the hospitality industry, has launched a GoFundMe initiative with a purpose to raise funds for non-corporate WNY restaurants that apply.
The goal is to raise $100K, to distribute t0 those who are out of work and struggling to pay their bills.
As restaurants shutter their doors, while others resort to pick-up and delivery options, the vast majority of hospitality workers are left to wonder what their next move will be. Hopefully some of them will receive unemployment, but we’re talking about an industry that is very fluid and unpredictable when it comes to work. As everyone has been caught off guard, restaurant workers are now scrambling to piece things together. Unfortunately they are not left with many options.
This is one way that we call all help from the comfort of our homes, which is most likely where we find ourselves at the moment.