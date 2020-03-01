Wintermission Buffalo Initiative could lead to Resolving Major Quality of Life Issue

Buffalo not only needs to boost its image when it comes to winter weather, it also needs to fortify its residents with ways to enjoy the colder months. At the same time that Bradley Cooper and Rooney Mara are in town, filming director Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley (taking advantage of Buffalo’s winter weather), an effort is underway to capitalize on our “fourth season”.

Why is winter our ‘fourth season”? Because while most people relish Buffalo in spring, summer, and fall, Buffalo gets a bad rap for winter, which is unfortunate. In many cases, when talking to someone from outside of Buffalo, the first thing they reference is our winters. So maybe winter should be our first season, since so many people associate the season with the city?

To that end, Mayor Byron W. Brown and the Department of Citizens Services have announced that they are now capitalizing on the Wintermission Buffalo initiative, which was previously announced in February of 2019 (in partnership with Wellness Institute of Greater Buffalo and Western New York, and GObike Buffalo – sponsored by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation through 8 80 Cities).

Since that time, three imperative directives have been identified:

The distribution of weatherization kits for city seniors and eligible residents

The opportunity for block clubs or block club coalitions in low to moderate income eligible neighborhoods to apply for small scale grants of up to $750 for volunteer led approaches that improve the quality of life in the City of Buffalo during winter

A series of Winter Bashes in neighborhood parks citywide, as follows…

March 1 | Roosevelt Park/ 256 Millicent Ave.

March 7 | Martha Mitchell Community Center / 175 Oakmont Avenue

March 14 | MLK, JR. PARK / 175 N. Parade Avenue

Of these three efforts, I believe that the most intriguing and significant is the opportunity for block clubs to apply for small scale grants during wintertime. While this Wintermission Microgrant program is only available to organizations based in HUD eligible neighborhoods, I believe that this could eventually be expanded to neighborhoods throughout the city. Why? Because one of the itemized components listed within this directive is as follows: