Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

WEDI taps CJS Architects for West Side Bazaar

0 Comments

Westminster Economic Development Initiative, Inc. (WEDI) has announced that it has selected CJS Architects as its preferred architecture firm for the new home of the West Side Bazaar at 1432 Niagara Street (see back story).

CJS Architects is no stranger to tackling significant, challenging, and creative projects, as the firm is currently engaged in a plethora of other undertakings, including the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center Assessment, the Broadway Market Business Planning and Concept Design, and the Buffalo Central Terminal Restoration. 

“The cultural projects CJS Architects has worked on in the Buffalo area combined with their experience definitely brought them to the top of our list,” said Carolynn Welch, executive director, WEDI. “It was the creativity in their proposal and their understanding and commitment of our mission that the team was hired to tale this journey with us.”

The opening of the food bazaar will be a significant boon to the Niagara Street corridor, where we are already seeing a multitude of infrastructure improvements and development projects unfold. 

Construction is set to begin in the spring of this year, with doors opening in 2021.

Tagged with: , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside, Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments