WEDI taps CJS Architects for West Side Bazaar

Westminster Economic Development Initiative, Inc. (WEDI) has announced that it has selected CJS Architects as its preferred architecture firm for the new home of the West Side Bazaar at 1432 Niagara Street (see back story).
CJS Architects is no stranger to tackling significant, challenging, and creative projects, as the firm is currently engaged in a plethora of other undertakings, including the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center Assessment, the Broadway Market Business Planning and Concept Design, and the Buffalo Central Terminal Restoration.
“The cultural projects CJS Architects has worked on in the Buffalo area combined with their experience definitely brought them to the top of our list,” said Carolynn Welch, executive director, WEDI. “It was the creativity in their proposal and their understanding and commitment of our mission that the team was hired to tale this journey with us.”
The opening of the food bazaar will be a significant boon to the Niagara Street corridor, where we are already seeing a multitude of infrastructure improvements and development projects unfold.
Construction is set to begin in the spring of this year, with doors opening in 2021.