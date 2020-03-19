Visit Buffalo Niagara Creates Database of Restaurants Offering Take-Out and Delivery

In response to people staying at home and avoiding going out to eat, Visit Buffalo Niagara (VBN) has embarked upon an initiative to catalogue all of the restaurants that are offering take-out and delivery options. VBN has partnered with Dining at a Distance, to rollout the website, which currently lists over 60 restaurants throughout Buffalo and Erie County. These establishments have all committed to staying open, by adapting their business model into one that accommodates diners who can no longer eat in due to the current health crisis.

“Our restaurants and small businesses are part of the bedrock of our tourism industry, and help set Buffalo apart as a visitor destination,” Visit Buffalo Niagara President and CEO Patrick Kaler said. “We all need to do our part as the City of Good Neighbors to support these businesses during these difficult and extraordinary times, and this new website is a terrific resource and one-stop shop to do so.”

From Adolf’s Old First Ward Tavern to Amy’s Place to Mythos to Glen Park Tavern, there are a lot of operations that are committed to remaining open and operational to service their customers, keep a few employees on the payroll, and stay open during these trying times.

Anyone interested in order take-out and delivery can visit www.diningatadistance.com/buffalo. At the same time, any establishment owner that is not listed on the site can submit his or her information online, upon which time staffers will review the request to ensure that the proper guidelines are met.

No matter what you’re hankering for, chances are you can still get it by hopping on the phone, your computer, in your car, on foot, or on your bike.

Visit Buffalo Niagara sells and markets our assets and attractions to visitors outside of the Buffalo Niagara region as a convention, tourism and leisure destination for the economic benefit of the community.

Lead image: Some of the best chicken wings in the land can be found at Hearth & Press in Downtown Buffalo – available for take-out and curbside pick-up (gift certificates available).