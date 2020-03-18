Virtual Classes with Glutenless Buffalo

Chinese proverb: Give a man a fish, and you feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish, and you feed him for a lifetime.

If you’re sitting around the house, looking for something to do, cooking could be the answer. You don’t know how to cook, you say? If that’s so, or if you are looking for some fresh pointers while you’re stuck at home, Andrea Tarshus from GlutenlessBuffalo.com has some classes that she would like to share with you. She just launched her new virtual cooking class and menu planning series.

“In light of the virus, I know lots of people are cooped up inside and limited to their pantry/fridge/freezer to come up with flavorful and exciting meals, so I created and launched one class where I create customized menus for people, and another where I conduct a virtual cooking class experience as well,” said Tarshus. “I’m really hoping that my virtual classes and pantry menu planning will help boost morale during this difficult time for everyone. Just because we are stuck inside doesn’t mean we can’t create great meals.”

The way these classes work is that Tarshus sets up a day and a time to teach each of her students, to accommodate their schedules. There’s no need to drive either – the only directions that you will be following are cooking directions.

Following are some of the questions and answers that pertain to a gluten free Virtual Live Pancake Cooking Class (1 hour) that is now listed on the site:

What skill level is needed?

We work with all home cook skill levels from beginner to intermediate. If this is your first time cooking, let us know. We will tailor our instruction to your comfort level, and teach you some helpful tricks along the way to improve your cooking skills and turn you into a confident chef.

Can my husband/wife/children/hamster participate?

The more the merrier! This is the perfect indoor activity for anyone looking for something fun and unique to do, and best of all, it ends with you all getting to share a meal.

How will we do the virtual class?

All you really need is access to the internet and a computer or phone. If you have an iPhone, we can do Facetime. If you prefer to use a webcam, we will send you a link for a private connection.

What kitchen equipment do I need?

We will work with what you have. Some basic items we recommend are: large mixing bowl, whisk, measuring cups or scale, rubber spatula, large sturdy spatula for flipping the pancakes, and electric griddle.

When will the class take place?

Classes are conducted live. We will work with you to schedule our next available date and time. We are very flexible and can accommodate requests for mornings, afternoons, and evenings, both during the week and on weekends.

Can you accommodate food allergies and preferences?

You bet! Our culinary team is well versed in many diets, including gluten-free, dairy-free, egg-free, nut-free, Keto, vegan, vegetarian, and even diets you’ve probably never heard of. This particular class is conducted to be gluten-free.

What’s your background?

Our culinary team has over 15 years of experience researching, developing, and testing recipes to create customized menus, cooking classes, and recipes tailored to food preferences and allergies. We have been conducting private cooking classes for many years, and have recently begun promoting our services to the general public.

One of our team members, Andrea, has Celiac Disease and must adhere to a 100% gluten-free diet, so our recipes are rooted in the science behind making food that bursts with texture, nutritional value, and flavor. Andrea is an attorney by day, where she runs her own law practice, and Chef by night. She began cooking at home 15 years ago as a way to develop wholesome, flavorful recipes for herself and her family, and has been sharing her passion and talents with friends and family ever since. She is our chief recipe developer and class host, and very excited to share her tried-and-true recipes, easy tricks and tips, and unique flavor ideas with you.