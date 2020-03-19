Tune in to WNED Classical for a FREE BPO broadcast each week

There is no question that we are listening to more music than ever, since we’re basically sticking around the house for the most part. That means that we’re also probably tuning into some concerts online, since there are no public gatherings taking place.
Due to this unusual situation, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra (BPO) has teamed up with WNED Classical to broadcast archived live recordings of BPO concerts. Just think about all of those concerts that you might have missed. Also, think about the concerts that you caught, and would like to relive. Now’s your chance to catch up with the BPO, while we’re caught in this surreal holding pattern.
Broadcasts will begin this Tuesday, March 24 with Beethoven’s “Eroica” Symphony No. 3, originally performed and recorded Saturday May 11, 2019 as part of the M&T Bank Classics series. The program also features Falla’s Ritual Fire Dance, and Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 21, K. 467, “Elvira Madigan,” featuring pianist Adam Golka. These archived concert recordings will be available each Tuesday at 7pm for the next several weeks by tuning in to 94.5 FM, or by streaming at wned.org/classical, via the WNED Classical mobile app, or by listening to WNED Classical via smart speaker.