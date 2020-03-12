True Bethel CommUniversity Classes and Workshops

True Bethel Baptist Church has set up a series of community empowered workshops aimed at strengthening people’s lives through informational sessions that pertain to Buffalo’s families, workforce, students, etc.
This ongoing series – known as CommUniversity – concentrates on shining a light on current trends, from enhancing computer skills to obtaining marital advice. Other topics include professional development, financial literacy, and community organizing.
CommUniversity’s bi-weekly workshops take place on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at 907 E Ferry Street. The entire community is invited to take part in these Saturday sessions – attendees can choose between 2 or 3 workshops offered on each of these days. Workshop topics change from month to month.
CommUniversity Schedule for March
March 14, 2020 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm
BPS Support for students with special needs – Buffalo Public Schools (BPS) and the Parent Network
Careers in Advanced Manufacturing – Northland
Ask questions to couples round table for singles, or married folks – led by 4 married couples in healthy relationships
March 28, 2020 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm
Adult Computer class 101 (Email and Microsoft Word) – Taught by BPS Adult Edu
Civic Engagement (Who represents me and what do they do) – Taught by Demone Smith
What to teach your child to be ready for grades 9 – 12 – Taught by BPS staff
Lead image: Photo by Suzana Sousa