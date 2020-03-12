Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

True Bethel CommUniversity Classes and Workshops

True Bethel Baptist Church has set up a series of community empowered workshops aimed at strengthening people’s lives through informational sessions that pertain to Buffalo’s families, workforce, students, etc.

This ongoing series – known as CommUniversity – concentrates on shining a light on current trends, from enhancing computer skills to obtaining marital advice. Other topics include professional development, financial literacy, and community organizing.

CommUniversity’s bi-weekly workshops take place on the 2nd and 4th Saturdays from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm at 907 E Ferry Street. The entire community is invited to take part in these Saturday sessions – attendees can choose between 2 or 3 workshops offered on each of these days. Workshop topics change from month to month.

CommUniversity Schedule for March

March 14, 2020 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm

BPS Support for students with special needs – Buffalo Public Schools (BPS) and the Parent Network

Careers in Advanced Manufacturing – Northland

Ask questions to couples round table for singles, or married folks – led by 4 married couples in healthy relationships

March 28, 2020 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm

Adult Computer class 101 (Email and Microsoft Word) – Taught by BPS Adult Edu

Civic Engagement (Who represents me and what do they do) –  Taught by Demone Smith

What to teach your child to be ready for grades 9 – 12 – Taught by BPS staff

