True Bethel CommUniversity Classes and Workshops

The Museum of F*ckboys is a series of short plays by local poet and playwright, Justin Karcher. The plays follow Mike, an aging millennial struggling to understand masculinity and his relationships with the women in his life. The show will take place at the University Heights Community Laboratory (9 W. Northrup Pl Buffalo, NY 14214) on March 20-21 at 7 pm.

Leyla Gentil will be serving as this show’s director, helping to build the world of a familiar Green Buffalo character. Those who attended October 2019’s Spooky One-Act Play Festival will notice Michael Burke as he reprises his role as “Mike” in “When the Skeletons in Our Closets Choke on Candy Corn.” The show will also feature GBP Co-Founder and Producer, Madison Sedlor, as well as Madeline Allard and Amanda Vink. Tickets are $15 and can be found online at gbpf-boys.bpt.me.

WHEN BLIZZARD BABIES TURN TO STONE: A retelling of the Perseus and Medusa myth. A blizzard is going on and the power is out. Two ex-lovers with a lot of demons navigating each others’ darkness with flashlights.

WHEN THE SKELETONS IN OUR CLOSETS CHOKE ON CANDY CORN: Two best friends flee a Halloween house party in order to bury candy corn in the backyard. For Sam, burying the candy corn represents a burial of nostalgia. For Mike, he just wants to get laid, but to do that, he must stop the candy corn funeral at all costs.

WHO’S AFRAID OF DONALD TRUMP?: Mike’s childhood sock monkey may or may not be possessed by the ghost of his Trump-supporting, blue-collar father… who also likes getting involved in Mike s relationship with Liz, his girlfriend. Liz has had enough.

Mike: Michael Burke

Nicole: Madeline E. Allard

Sam: Madison Sedlor

Liz: Amanda Vink

Directed by: Leyla Gentil

Produced by Green Buffalo Productions

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHT: Justin Karcher is a Pushcart-nominated poet and playwright born and raised in Buffalo, New York. He is the author of several books, including Tailgating at the Gates of Hell (Ghost City Press, 2015). He is also the editor of Ghost City Review and co-editor of the anthologies My Next Heart: New Buffalo Poetry (BlazeVOX [books], 2017) and MANSION (dancing girl press, 2019). Twitter: Justin_Karcher Instagram: the.man.about.town