TreeHouse supports the Say Yes Buffalo Activity Drive

TreeHouse Toys and Gifts (793 Elmwood) has added an online checkout feature that allows customers to purchase $25 donations that will then be passed along to Say Yes Buffalo for its activity drive. The activity drive has been established to provide board games, crafts supplies, etc., for a faction of the neediest families in the area. According to Say Yes Buffalo, this effort supports over 500 families of greatest need in Buffalo, which equates to over 700 kids ages birth to 18.

By this point, we all understand how difficult it can be to be cooped up in the house. Can you imagine families that have children with no access to board games and craft activities? During the COVID-19 crisis, the Say Yes Buffalo team has been deemed essential, thus allowing the team members to conduct home visits to the aforementioned families, to help them navigate and cope with these trying times.

Click here to shop and make a donation for Say Yes Buffalo Activity Drive. Or call 1-888-882-1322 to order specific item to donate.

TreeHouse also offers delivery to anyone looking for toys, games, etc. Click here to shop, and to have your purchase delivered right to your door.

Lead image: Photo by Clint Bustrillos

