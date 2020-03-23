The WNY Land Conservancy Seeks Concept and Schematic Design Proposals for The Riverline

The Western New York Land Conservancy is seeking proposals for Concept and Schematic Design consulting services for The Riverline, which is the third phase of the project, following a Community Vision Plan and a Design Ideas Competition.

Over the next year, the Concept and Schematic Design phase (EPF #180842, DL&W Linear Park and Multi-Use Trail Design) will be laid out, with participation by the community that will help to envision this trail that will pass through Old the First Ward, Perry, and Valley neighborhoods. Ultimately, The Riverline will connect the Cobblestone District and the Solar City site a “bend” along the Buffalo River. The ped-bike trail will be an outdoors recreational pathway “for people of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds to connect with each other, with nature, and with the waterfront.”

Upon selection, the winning design team will work closely with the Land Conservancy to develop a detailed scope of work for site assessment, design, and community outreach and engagement.

According to The Conservancy, the final design will also take into consideration inspirational conceptual submissions from the international design ideas competition announced in June 2019. Further information on the newest proposal process is as follows:

The complete RFP is now posted on the Land Conservancy website: wnylc.org/theriverline and theriverline.com. Interested firms are encouraged to register through theriverline@wnylc.org to receive updates, amendments, and clarifications that may impact responses to the RFP. In addition, a pre-proposal webinar will be held on April 8, 2020. Firms registering at theriverline@wnylc.org will receive the time and log-in details via email.

Interested firms will submit one electronic copy of their proposal via email in Adobe Acrobat PDF format by 5:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on May 29, 2020. Submissions should be directed to Anthony Armstrong, the Land Conservancy’s Project Manager, via e-mail at theriverline@wnylc.org. All submission requirements are listed in the RFP. Responses submitted after the deadline will not be considered.

Funding for this project comes in part through an Environmental Protection Fund grant administered by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. Under Article 15A, Executive Law, the State of New York is committed to providing Minority and Women Owned Business equal opportunity to participate in State-funded projects. The following goals have been set for this project: 13% MBE and 17% WBE. The Contractor, by bidding on the contract, acknowledges understanding and support of this policy and pledges to fully cooperate with the Western New York Land Conservancy in meeting NYS requirements as set forth in the Bidding and Contract Documents.

Additional funding is provided by KeyBank in partnership with the First Niagara Foundation, BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York Blue Fund, and individual community donors. The Land Conservancy continues to seek additional funding for The Riverline.

The Western New York Land Conservancy has been and will continue to be an equal opportunity organization. All qualified Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) suppliers, contractors and/or businesses will be afforded equal opportunity without discrimination because of race, religion, national origin, sex, age, disability, sexual preference or Vietnam Era Veterans status.

If you are interested in learning more about this project, please visit the new website for The Riverline: theriverline.com. You can also reach out to the Land Conservancy at (716) 687-1225 or info@wnylc.org.

Logo and image | Credit: Calvin Nemic