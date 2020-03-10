The Chromatic Club of Buffalo – Buffalo’s oldest active music organization (founded in 1898) – along with the Mazzotti Anatomy Conference Scholarship Fund and CCI of Buffalo, will present Italian Opera in WNY on Saturday, March 14.

This recital, brought to us by The Centro Culturale Italiano di Buffalo, in collaboration with the Chromatic Club of Buffalo, and The Charter Place of Buffalo, will be a journey through Italian history and culture, told in an operatic voice that will move the heart and soul.

The Italian language, with its musical and natural flow of vowels, is the reason that Italy is the motherland of singing and opera.

Italian Opera in WNY performers will include mezzosoprano Mariami Bekauri, tenor James Judd, clarinetist Megan Blake, and pianists Antonella Di Giulio and Michael Serio.

“This is an exciting collaboration with The Chromatic Club of Buffalo, the Centro Culturale Italiano di Buffalo, and The Charter Place,” said Ellen Pieroni, owner of the Lavender Haze Collective, and Vice President of the Chromatic Club. “I am very happy to see the Club taking a new direction this season and joining together with other organizations in the community. Our new Club president, Antonella di Giulio, has a lot of creative ideas and is really pushing the club to new levels.”

The recital will take place at The Tacoma Performing Arts Center aka The Charter Place (351 Tacoma Avenue, Buffalo 14216).

Italian culture is alive and well in Buffalo. With the Centro Culturale Italiano di Buffalo set to open at the corner of Hertel and Delaware, and the Italian Festival finding firm ground at Niagara Square, there’s a lot to be proud of when it comes to this city’s Italian heritage.

Now, you can take part in honoring the Italian language through traditional operatic music and song.

The Chromatic Club of Buffalo presents Italian Opera in WNY

Saturday, March 14, 2020

7pm

The Tacoma Performing Arts Center | The Charter Place, 351 Tacoma Avenue, Buffalo 14216

The concert is free – there is a suggested donation of $10

Cash bar and light refreshments to follow the performance and a meet and greet with the performers

For more information and to reserve a seat for the concert, contact 716-832-2653 or send an email to ccibuffalo@gmail.com