TakeoutTaxiBuffalo Steps Up on Two Fronts

As restaurants move towards accommodating take-out and deliveries (effective 8 PM tonight), delivery services are ramping up to handle the loads. For example, TakeoutTaxiBuffalo (a local company) is not only preparing for the extra business, it is also offering free delivery (up to $5 off) on orders of $20 or more.

Knowing that more people are going to be relying on delivery services, TakeoutTaxiBuffalo is doing what it does best – getting meals delivered right to front doors. And to ensure that everyone is as safe as possible, this particular delivery service has added another safety precaution – No Contact Delivery. The drivers are being instructed to call the customers when they arrive, upon which time they will leave the food at the door. There will be no conversations, no handshakes, no transactions of money (prepaid)… just some hot delicious food delivered from some of your favorite restaurants, including Lloyd, Duff’s, Pizza Plant, The Cheesy Chick, Clay Handi, Wellington Pub – you can find all of the restaurants here

Aside from restaurant food, TakeoutTaxiBuffalo has also offered to pick up necessities for those who are looking for some help.

“We are a local company that will help anyway possible during these difficult times. If anyone can’t get out we would be happy to pick up necessities for people in addition to delivering food. As a community we will get through this together. Call 716-631-2222 if we can help.” – TakeoutTaxiBuffalo

Once you place your order, be sure to use Code CORONA at checkout.

To Order: Download Takeout Taxi Buffalo

TakeoutTaxiBuffalo.com or call 716-631-2222

Photo by Louis Hansel @shotsoflouis

