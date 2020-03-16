Strong Demand for New Homes at Colvin Estates

Over forty percent of the new lots available in the Colvin Estates subdivision have been reserved. Marrano Homes has taken deposits for 13 of the 30 lots it recently released in the North Buffalo subdivision. Prices start in the $340’s. The 34 homes Marrano constructed in the second phase of Colvin Estates sold quickly. Prices ranged from $327,100 to $526,926.
Infrastructure work is expected to be completed by September with home building starting in the fall. Marrano is holding two large lots at the corner of Starin Avenue and Rachel Vincent Way for model homes. The future final phase of the subdivision will include 37 lots and a connection to St. Lawrence Avenue.
According to Marrano New Home Construction Professional Kelly Murphy, Marrano has fifteen different floorplans that can be built in Colvin Estates, including a new ranch plan, Discovery XIV (above). It features two-bedrooms and approximately 1,300 sq.ft. of living space with the option of adding a loft or third bedroom on a second level.
Get Connected: Kelly Murphy, Marrano Homes, 716.809.8671