24 Hours in Buffalo: All the WNY Ways to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

24 Hours in Buffalo is a bi-weekly series we’ve launched to give our readers the rundown on places to explore and things to do in the coming weeks – whether you’re here for a quick visit and are hoping to squeeze in a mini adventure or two, or you’re a local looking for ideas on where to take your out-of-town guests, or you’re simply stumped on what to do with an upcoming free weekend.

Each article will be a little different, but look for features on a variety of urban adventures – from history tours, to arts exhibits, places to grab a bite, festivals, and more. We hope you discover something new to love about the Queen City!

All the WNY Ways to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day is big here in Western New York, and you’re guaranteed to find a party at nearly every bar in the area in the days leading up to the holiday on March 17. But there are more ways to celebrate the holiday than the typical bar crawl, and we’ve rounded up a variety of events taking place around the region – from parades and music to St. Patrick’s-themed classes. Some are family friendly, some are adults only. With so many options to choose from, there’s no reason to miss out on the festivities.

For those who like to turn out for the big celebrations and parades, there are three in the region that draw some major crowds. First up is the St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at the Niagara Falls Conference & Event Center at 5:00 p.m. on March 13, featuring food, beverages, music, Irish dancing, and the “World’s Shortest Parade.” Buffalo’s 27th annual “Old Neighborhood Parade” takes place at noon on March 14 in the Old First Ward, with an after party at the Valley Community Center featuring live music, food and drink. The downtown Buffalo parade will take place at 2:00 p.m. on March 15, beginning at City Hall and making its way up Delaware Avenue to North Street, including Irish dancers, bands, civic organizations, and more.

Larkin Square will host its annual “Live at O’Larkin” celebration at 5:00 p.m. on March 13. Adults and families can enjoy performances by local band McCarthyizm, Clann Na Cara Irish Dance and the Greater Buffalo Firefighters Pipes and Drums. There will be plenty of options for food between the Larkin Filling Station and several food trucks, as well as beer and wine. More information is available here.

Those looking to go out and dance should check out the Green and White Silent Disco at Buffalo Iron Works at 9:00 p.m. on March 13, featuring three channels of music including throwback, hip-hop, R&B, and electronic dance music. More information is available here.

There are also a variety of classes coming up this month in celebration of the holiday. For those with a sweet tooth, there are several St. Patrick’s Day-themed dessert classes in the area. There’s a cookie class at Resurgence Brewing on March 11, a cupcake and cookie decorating class on March 14 at FairyCakes Cupcakery, and a Leprechaun Cake Pop class on March 14 at Buffalo Cake Pops. If trying out metalworking is more your thing, check out the Shamrocks Intro to Metal Sculpture class at the Foundry on March 11 at 6:30 p.m.

Dog lovers and supporters of local rescue Queen City Pitties can swing by their “St. Pitty’s Day” fundraiser on March 14 from 6:00-10:00 p.m. at J’s White Elephant. The event will feature food, beverages, booze toss, and raffles, with proceeds going to support the organization’s efforts to rescue and foster pups in need of good homes.

The Roycroft Inn will host a “Rumpus and Hooley” celebration on March 14 in support of Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight, which works to escort WWII veterans to Washington, D.C. to view their memorial. The event will feature music, food, drink, basket raffles and special auctions.

Last but certainly not least, those looking for authentic celebrations of Irish culture can stop by the Buffalo Irish Center. Events there will begin March 13 and run through March 17, featuring Irish dancers, live music by local Irish bands, food, drink, and a St. Patrick’s art competition for youth.

FEATURED EVENTS: March 1 – 15

Saturday, March 7

3:00-4:00 p.m.

Albright-Knox Northland, 612 Northland Avenue

Join local wellness expert and yoga instructor DeChantell Lloyd for an afternoon yoga session inside the Albright-Knox Art Gallery’s new home! The event will include a tour of the gallery’s new space. The class is free to attend, but participants should pre-register and bring their own yoga mat. More information and registration link are available here.

Sunday, March 8

1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Buffalo Riverworks, 359 Ganson Street

Tickets: $35-$60

Liquid brunch is the name of the game at this annual event celebrating everyone’s favorite breakfast cocktail. Ten local bars will compete to win Buffalo’s Best, Best Traditional and Most Creative Bloody Mary titles, with samples of each offering included in ticket price. The event will also have a mimosa bar, DJ, artisan vendors, a chugging contest, and a garnish tower competition. More information and tickets are available here.

Saturday, March 14

7:00-11:00 p.m.

TriMain Center, Fifth Floor, 2495 Main Street

Tickets: $20

Check out Buffalo Arts Studio’s newest event, featuring a 5×5” small artworks sale, live art demonstrations by Edreys Wajed, Sara Zak and Muhammad Zaman, and live music performances throughout the spaces on the fifth floor of the TriMain Center. Tickets and more information are available here.

Saturday, March 14

6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Rich’s Atrium, One Robert Rich Way

Tickets: $110 ($100 for SDP members)

Don your finest medieval attire and join this annual fundraiser for Shakespeare in Delaware Park, featuring a five-course Elizabethan style meal and mead, grog and spirits. Guests can also enjoy music by Queen City Strings, dancers, games, auctions, and appearances by the characters from A Midsummer Night’s Dream. More information and tickets are available here.

Lead photo by Paul Fanara, Living in the Buff Art Media