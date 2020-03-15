Given the fact that both of Buffalo St. Patrick’s Day parades were canceled this weekend, there are plenty of people wondering what to do with themselves, aside from staying at home.
The Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy has issued a statement regarding the state of coronavirus COVID-19 and Buffalo, which says that people should remember that social distancing does not necessarily mean social isolation. That said, The Conservancy is reminding healthy people to stay fit and healthy by enjoying the outdoors and taking walks in the park.
“We are all living in a sensitive and challenging time,” said Stephanie Crockatt, Executive Director, Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy. “The Conservancy stands with you, with Buffalo, our community partners, and our park patrons. We feel for those who are unwell, please stay home and recuperate. For those who remain healthy, remember that social distancing is not social isolation. Anyone needing fresh air, to walk your dog, or find a place to reflect and find peace, your parks are here for you. Olmsted designed parks as a place for respite, reflection and daily exercise, and their purpose holds true today. The parks are open to everyone, and while we advise park users to respect social distancing and personal hygiene, the Conservancy reminds you of the amazing value of open greenspace. Take a walk, ride your bike, go for run, find solace and lift your spirit.”
We should be thankful that it is pretty much business as usual at Buffalo’s Olmsted Parks; the parks are here for us to enjoy, no matter the frenzied state of the world. Stay safe and healthy Buffalo.