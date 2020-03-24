How Are You Safely Passing The Time?

Since the onset of COVID-19, we’ve heard a lot of stories, seen a lot of photos, and watched a lot of videos that help to tell the story of a time period that none of us will ever forget.
Just this morning I was reading a number of accounts written by people who are pent up and going a bit stir crazy. Everyone is wondering when this whole nightmare will end. In the meantime, people are getting very creative in the way they live their lives. From online concerts to virtual dinner parties, the ideas keep coming and coming.
If you are doing something that you feel would help others to better their groundhog-like daily lives, please send an email to newell@buffalorising.com. I want to hear what you’re doing to pass the time, in ways that could be inspirational to others. Maybe you are orchestrating an online puppet show? Are you building something? Have you developed a video game? Are you teaching others virtually? Have you come up with a unique way to pass the time, that you are willing to share with others?
Remember, be safe and follow the proper COVID-19 protocols when coming up with interesting ideas to pass the time.
Grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, liquor stores, bike shops (for bike repair), and other essential businesses remain open. For a full list of essential businesses that will remain open, click here. For more information on New York’s COVID-19 protocols, visit the Department of Health’s Coronavirus website.
Lead image: Photo by pixpoetry