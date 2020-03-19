So Long Tom Brady and Maybe Our Way of Life

The following poem is by Justin Karcher, who is currently working from home. Since he is no longer spending time getting to and from work, he is finding some extra time to work on his poetry. His latest poem is a reflection upon two completely different ways of life and alternative dimensions – Tom Brady, and the rest of the world.

This is what happens

when a patriot

turns into a buccaneer

when you’re privileged enough

to seek safety or solace

on the open sea

while the rest of us

are having nervous breakdowns

but still tailgating on crumbling docks

despite more important things

to focus on

we stop everything

just to watch Tom Brady

escape New England

land of the pilgrims pride

sports journalists are describing

his escape as earth-shattering

but that seems insulting

yet here we are

Tom will be a pirate

for about $30 million a year

while the rest of us

are struggling

to make ends meet

waiting for a bailout check

from the government

a thousand, maybe two

and hopefully we’ll survive

until the summer

it’s okay though, right?

at least Tom’s out of the division

even the mayor of Buffalo

commented on it

while giving a press conference

about how dangerous it is

out in the open

how hospitals are banning visitors

but at least we’re safe

from Tom’s handsomeness

this is a bizarre time to be alive

at night when the wind taps

on our windows, we freak out

and fight it off

with cans of SpaghettiOs

the ones without the meatballs

because that’s all Wegmans had left

in the morning we stare at the dents

before we stare at Twitter

a storm can mean lots of different things

what about Tom though?

probably somewhere

off the coast of Florida

the captain of a super-secure yacht

I bet he’s using gold binoculars

and watching the wreckage unfold:

confused spring breakers

using secondhand ventilators

as life rafts

nobody knows if they’re sick

drunk or just youthfully enthusiastic

about the end of days

yet here we are

Tom seems be doing okay

us not so much

eyes glued to the sky

waiting for a Hail Mary of cash

Lead image: Photo by HENCE THE BOOM