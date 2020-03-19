So Long Tom Brady and Maybe Our Way of Life

The following poem is by Justin Karcher, who is currently working from home. Since he is no longer spending time getting to and from work, he is finding some extra time to work on his poetry. His latest poem is a reflection upon two completely different ways of life and alternative dimensions – Tom Brady, and the rest of the world.
This is what happens
when a patriot
turns into a buccaneer
when you’re privileged enough
to seek safety or solace
on the open sea
while the rest of us
are having nervous breakdowns
but still tailgating on crumbling docks
despite more important things
to focus on
we stop everything
just to watch Tom Brady
escape New England
land of the pilgrims pride
sports journalists are describing
his escape as earth-shattering
but that seems insulting
yet here we are
Tom will be a pirate
for about $30 million a year
while the rest of us
are struggling
to make ends meet
waiting for a bailout check
from the government
a thousand, maybe two
and hopefully we’ll survive
until the summer
it’s okay though, right?
at least Tom’s out of the division
even the mayor of Buffalo
commented on it
while giving a press conference
about how dangerous it is
out in the open
how hospitals are banning visitors
but at least we’re safe
from Tom’s handsomeness
this is a bizarre time to be alive
at night when the wind taps
on our windows, we freak out
and fight it off
with cans of SpaghettiOs
the ones without the meatballs
because that’s all Wegmans had left
in the morning we stare at the dents
before we stare at Twitter
a storm can mean lots of different things
what about Tom though?
probably somewhere
off the coast of Florida
the captain of a super-secure yacht
I bet he’s using gold binoculars
and watching the wreckage unfold:
confused spring breakers
using secondhand ventilators
as life rafts
nobody knows if they’re sick
drunk or just youthfully enthusiastic
about the end of days
yet here we are
Tom seems be doing okay
us not so much
eyes glued to the sky
waiting for a Hail Mary of cash
Lead image: Photo by HENCE THE BOOM